Parliamentarians condemn Mashal Khan's lynching

ISLAMABAD: Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University's Mass Communication department, was lynched by an enraged mob over blasphemy allegations at campus premises on Thursday.

Parliamentarians while speaking to Geo News strongly condemned the incident and added that there is no place for mob justice in a civilised society.

Senator Rehman Malik - PPP

"No one has the right to take the law into their hand, decide punishment and then execute it."

Senator Mian Atiq - MQM (PAKISTAN)

"The boy who was killed is someone’s son and those who killed him are also our children. The were instigated to the limit that they committed such an act."

Senator Sardar Azam Moosakhel - PMAP

"Such incident happens when a society doesn’t follow rules. When we start taking decisions according to the law the situation will improve. But we are not heading in that direction, rather heading towards anarchy."

MNA Ameer Haider Khan Hoti - ANP

"It’s the courts who have to decide whether a person is innocent or not – no one else has the right to take laws in their hands."

Imran Khan calls for action against responsible

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan condemned the lynching of a Mardan university student over alleged blasphemy and called for action against those responsible for the murder. In his tweet, Imran Khan called for strict action against the culprits and said ‘law of the jungle’ cannot prevail.

The PTI chief said he was in touch with IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the condemnable incident.

Am in touch with KP IG since last night on condemnable lynching of student in Mardan. Firm action necessary. Law of the jungle can't prevail — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 14, 2017

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak has said that a judicial inquiry will be launched into the Mardan lynching incident in which a university student lost his life.

Speaking to the media here today, Khattak said people cannot be allowed to take the law into their own hands, adding that this was a sensitive and important matter.

