New details emerge in actor Humaira Asghar's mysterious death

Deceased actor Humaira Asghar Ali. — Facebook@HumairaAsgharAliOfficial

Police uncover new evidence in Humaira Asghar case.

Investigators confirm flat was locked from inside.

Actor contacted 14 people on day of suspected death.

New details have emerged in the mysterious death of actor Humaira Asghar, whose body was found in a decomposed state earlier this month at her apartment in Karachi.

The body of the actor-cum-model was discovered on July 8 in a flat located in Ittehad Commercial, Defence. Her decomposed remains were found after a court bailiff, acting on a landlord's complaint about unpaid rent, broke into the apartment.

Police investigating the death of the actor have uncovered key details as documents found at her flat show that utility bills and rent had been paid up to May 2024.

Evidence suggests that she may have done laundry shortly before her death, with investigators finding clothes both in a bathroom tub and near a washing area.

Humaira Asghar’s body was found in a room adjacent to the bedroom, while the balcony door of that room was open, authorities revealed.

The flat’s main door was locked from the inside with a double lock, they said.

According to the investigators, neighbours reported a foul smell coming from the flat in December 2024, while forensic teams believe Humaira Asghar likely died on or around October 7 2024.

“The exact cause of death will be determined after a chemical examination and medical report,” authorities said.

According to investigators, Humaira contacted 14 individuals via mobile phone on the day of her suspected death. From the flat, authorities recovered three mobile phones, a tablet, a diary, and various documents.

Police further revealed that the actor had three SIM cards registered against her name — all of which were active in the recovered devices. Notably, two of the three phones were not password-protected.

Digital forensic examination shows her phones held over 2,000 saved contacts. Moreover, there is consistent evidence of communication with at least 75 phone numbers over a prolonged period, officials added.