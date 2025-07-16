 
Geo News

Three dead, seven injured as passenger bus targeted in Balochistan's Kalat

Coach was en route from Karachi to Quetta when gunmen opened fire, say police

By
Nadeem Kausar
|

July 16, 2025

The passenger bus that came under fire in Kalat, Balochistan,July 16, 2025. — Reporter
The passenger bus that came under fire in Kalat, Balochistan,July 16, 2025. — Reporter  

KALAT: At least three people were killed and seven others sustained injuries after unidentified assailants opened gunfire on a passenger coach travelling from Karachi to Quetta near a checkpost in Balochistan's Kalat, police said on Wednesday.

SHO Kalat Habibullah told Geo News that the attack occurred as the coach approached a checkpoint in the area. The vehicles that run on this route carry approximately 40 to 50 passengers. However, the exact number of passengers on board the targeted bus remains unknown.

In a statement, the police said two of the injured passengers were in critical condition. The injured passengers were immediately transported to the district hospital for treatment. 

Law enforcement personnel reached the scene shortly after the incident.

The attack came days after at least nine passengers travelling on two Punjab-bound coaches were abducted and killed by unidentified armed men in Sur-Dakai area, on the border between Balochistan’s Zhob and Loralai districts.

Assistant Commissioner Zhob, Naveed Alam, said the attackers opened fire on the abducted passengers after taking them away from the vehicles, adding that the bodies were being transported to Rakhni for dispatch to their native towns in Punjab.

Shahid Rind, the Balochistan government’s spokesperson, said that Fitna al Hindustan — a term used for terrorist organisations in Balo­chistan — had carried out the attacks.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti declared that the killers of innocent civilians were not worthy of any mercy. "Those who murder innocent people will be hunted to the last man," the chief minister said.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

Quiet solar rush putting pressure on national grid
Quiet solar rush putting pressure on national grid
'40,000 Pakistani Zaireen did not return from Iraq, Syria, and Iran in recent years' video
'40,000 Pakistani Zaireen did not return from Iraq, Syria, and Iran in recent years'
Woman arrested on theft charges claims to be award recipient
Woman arrested on theft charges claims to be award recipient
UK lifts years-long ban on Pakistani airlines
UK lifts years-long ban on Pakistani airlines
NAB starts formal probe into Rs40bn Kohistan corruption scandal as shocking details emerge video
NAB starts formal probe into Rs40bn Kohistan corruption scandal as shocking details emerge
PTI's Raja blasts Aliya Hamza over critical X post, warns of disciplinary action
PTI's Raja blasts Aliya Hamza over critical X post, warns of disciplinary action
Alleged Pakistani smuggler appears in US court
Alleged Pakistani smuggler appears in US court
Punjab cities swamped as torrential rain pounds region overnight
Punjab cities swamped as torrential rain pounds region overnight