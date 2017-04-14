Hamid Mir to receive ‘Lifetime achievement award’ from Old Ravians Union

ISLAMABAD: Old Ravians Union of Government College Lahore have decided to give ‘Lifetime achievement award’ to senior journalist and anchorperson, Hamid Mir.

According to the representatives of union, the award will be given for Mir`s outstanding journalistic career. The annual event will be held on April 15 in the premises of Government College Lahore and will be presided by former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

The Old Ravians Union have given the same award earlier to renowned writer, Banu Qudsia

