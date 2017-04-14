PPP threatens to continue NA boycott over Zardari aides’ disappearance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party MNAs continued their walkout from the National Assembly for the third consecutive day in protest over the disappearance of three close aides of Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar took up the issue after the question and answers session in the NA, and asked the government to disclose those behind their disappearance.

The government should at least answer who picked up the PPP leaders and why, or it should admit it is powerless and helpless, he said.

“We are not even asking for their release but at least they should be presented in court in line with the law,” Qamar said.

He threatened to continue non-participation in assembly proceedings until the government presents an answer in the house.

