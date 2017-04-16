Violent mob targets mentally ill man in Karachi

Karachi: A person with mental disabilities became a victim of mob violence in Karachi’s Karimabad area on Sunday.

The man was standing near Meena Bazaar when an unidentified person alleged him to be involved in kidnapping children. This charged the people nearby, who ended up beating up the man.

Azizabad police reached the site and saved the victim from the violence of the mob. The victim was taken to the police station, where it was revealed that the suspect is suffering from mental disabilities.

The victim was unable to tell his name, said the police, adding that the suspect usually begs for money in the area. Nothing was seized from the suspect, according to the police.

Recently, Mashal Khan, a journalism student, was stripped, beaten, shot, and thrown from the second floor of his hostel at the Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan on April 13 by a violent mob.

On August 19, last year, three people in Karachi were beaten up by a mob over alleged charges of kidnapping. The incidents occurred in three separate locations.

A Karachi Metropolitan Corporation sweeper, identified as Suresh Kumar, was thrashed in Lines Area, a security guard in Hasan Square and a beggar in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Upon investigation, all three victims were found to be innocent.

