Why can't Sindh govt appoint IGP of its choice, asks Zardari

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, speaking about the ongoing issue of Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja, on Sunday asked why the Sindh government can’t appoint an Inspector General of Police of its choice.

The politician said this during an interview with a private news channel.

The 18th Amendment gave provinces the right to choose its own IGP, he remarked, adding that many times the IGPs in Islamabad and Lahore have been changed.

Zardari on the subject of IGP Khawaja even remarked: “If AD Khawaja is a good officer then what are others?”

During the next PPP rally, ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogans will be raised, he said. “I want to win after tiring out Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he said, adding that the PM is already quiet tired.

“Nawaz Sharif only contacts others when he is in trouble,” he claimed. “If I contact Nawaz Sharif then people will say we made a deal and it would disappoint the party workers.”

The former president also spoke about the issue of his missing aides, “It doesn’t matter to me, no matter how many of my aides are arrested.”

Not the police but someone else is involved in the disappearance of my aides, he remarked.

He also claimed that the people who want to join him are being threatened.

On the general elections, he said that if PPP wins the election then another party worker will be made the president.

Even the decision regarding the new Prime Minister will be decided after consulting party leaders and chairman.

He also said that he is worried about the safety of his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “I can’t stop him from participating in politics. There have been times I told him to not leave the car but he doesn’t listen to me," said Zardari.

