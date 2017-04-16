Wrong blasphemy accusations must be dealt with strictly: Imam-e-Kaaba

ISLAMABAD: Imam-e-Kaaba Shaikh Saleh Bin Muhammad Ibrahim on Sunday said that those who falsely accuse people of blasphemy should be strictly dealt with.

The Imam-e-Kaaba was speaking to Geo News. He said that Islam is a religion of peace, forgiveness, and tolerance.

He further said that people should be given the message of Islam in a peaceful way.

Shaikh Saleh Bin Muhammad Ibrahim said that people should be guided and preached in the best way possible.

The Imam-e-Kaaba’s statement came a few days later after the mob lynching of a university student named Mashal Khan in Mardan, over alleged blasphemy.

Imam-e-Kaaba arrived in Pakistan in the first week of April.

In an earlier address, he said that terrorism and extremism have nothing to do with Islam and it is the Muslim world that is bearing the brunt of extremism today.

The Imam-e-Kaaba had urged Muslims worldwide to unite against terrorism and vowed to fortify the Muslim Ummah.

