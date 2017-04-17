Mashal Khan murder case reviewed under supervision of IG

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police requested FIA's assistance to identify the real facebook account of slain Mardan University student Mashal Khan.

In a briefing, the IG said, police has decided to hand over the responsibility of finding out Mashal Khan's real social media account to FIA.

Majority of the important information has been gathered, the investigation will now be further handled by FIA, added the IG.

According to sources, so far 16 accused suspects have been arrested on the charges of assassination.

0



0





