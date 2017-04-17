Hasan Ali injured, doubtful to play Windies Test series

Related Stories Hasan Ali breaks into record books with 5-wicket haul against Windies

KARACHI:Pakistan suffered a setback ahead of three match test series against West Indies as fast bowler Hassan Ali got groin injury during team's three-day warm-up match.

"Hasan Ali suffered a groin injury whilst fielding during the 1st innings of the three-day practice match in Montego Bay. On clinical assessment there is strain to one of his adductor muscles," PCB said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

“He will undergo progressive rehabilitation to regain strength in the groin," the statement said.

The injury makes Hasan Ali doubtful for Pakistan's first Test against West Indies, which starts on 21st of April. However, the team management expressed confidence that Hassan would recover in time to play the Test series.

"Currently we are confident that he will recover in time to be able to play in the Test series against West Indies," the PCB statement said. "We will continue review his situation as he progresses through rehabilitation stages and give an update later when we are satisfied with his successful recovery or progress," added the PCB.

