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Bangladesh complete 2-0 Test series whitewash over Pakistan

Chasing 437-run target, Green Shirts bowled out for 358
By
Sports Desk
|

Published May 20, 2026

Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam appeals on day five of the second Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 20, 2026. — BCB
Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam appeals on day five of the second Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 20, 2026. — BCB

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 78 runs in the second Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday to clinch the two-match series 2-0.

Chasing a mammoth 437, Pakistan were bowled out for 358, handing the hosts a comprehensive victory and a series whitewash.

After resuming on day five following a brief rain interruption, Mohammad Rizwan and Sajid Khan added valuable runs in quick time, putting together a key 50-plus stand that pushed the total beyond 350.

The partnership was eventually ended by Taijul Islam, who removed Sajid Khan for 28 off 36 balls, a brisk innings featuring five fours.

Soon after, Pakistan lost another wicket when Shoriful Islam dismissed Mohammad Rizwan for a superb 94 off 166 deliveries, an innings decorated with 10 boundaries.

Taijul Islam then completed his six-wicket haul by cleaning up Khurram Shahzad for a duck, bringing the innings and the match to a close.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

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