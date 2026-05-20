Pakistan slip to eighth after Bangladesh series sweep

Pakistan players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 18, 2026. — AFP

Pakistan slipped to eighth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 standings after suffering a 78-run defeat to Bangladesh in the second Test in Sylhet, which sealed a 2-0 series whitewash for the hosts.

With the result, Bangladesh moved up to fifth in the WTC standings with two wins, one defeat and one draw from four matches, collecting 28 points and a win percentage of 58.33, pushing India down to sixth place.

India now have four wins, four defeats and one draw from nine Tests, with 52 points and a win percentage of 48.15.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have dropped to eighth place, managing just one win and three defeats from four matches, with four points and a win percentage of 8.33.

Australia remain top of the table with seven wins and one defeat from eight matches, earning 84 points and a win percentage of 87.50, while New Zealand and South Africa occupy second and third place respectively.

The hosts sealed the series in the morning session on the final day, with their bowlers taking the final three Pakistan wickets to finish off a comprehensive win.

Chasing a daunting target of 437, Pakistan were dismissed for 358 in 97.2 overs, undone by a brilliant spin performance from Taijul Islam.

Pakistan’s resistance was led by Mohammad Rizwan, who scored a fighting 94 off 166 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries. Sajid Khan also contributed a useful 28 off 36 balls, hitting five fours as Pakistan attempted to mount a late challenge.

Taijul produced outstanding figures of 6/120 in 34.2 overs. Nahid Rana claimed two wickets, while Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up one wicket each in a disciplined bowling display.