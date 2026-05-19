WATCH: Bangladesh players sledge Rizwan during tense Sylhet Test chase

Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 19, 2026. — PCB

Bangladesh players were seen engaging in on-field sledging against Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who brought up a half-century during the visitors' final innings on Day 4 of the Sylhet Test on Tuesday.

Rizwan, while batting alongside Salman Ali Agha, appeared to struggle with repeated interruptions, including movement around the sight screen, which forced him to pause on several occasions and briefly disrupted his rhythm.

The situation escalated into a heated exchange involving Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das, momentarily disrupting play and delaying the completion of Day 4's action.

Following the incident, several Bangladeshi players were heard taunting Rizwan from the field, with remarks picked up on stump mics.

Among the comments directed at him were: "We will deduct 50 rupees for this overacting," and "You are acting well; you want to teach everyone." Another remark suggested: "His place in the team is confirmed, that's why he is overacting."

Following the incident, several Bangladeshi players were heard taunting Rizwan from the field.

Among the remarks directed at him were phrases such as: "We will deduct 50 rupees for this overacting," and "You are acting well; you want to teach everyone." Another player commented, "His place in the team is confirmed; that's why he is overacting."

The exchange added further intensity to an already tense contest in Sylhet, as emotions ran high during a closely fought Test match between the two sides.

Rizwan's unbeaten 75 kept Pakistan's hopes alive as the visitors finished Day 4 on 316-7, requiring another 121 runs to beat the home side.

Bangladesh tightened their grip on the second Test after Taijul Islam's four-wicket haul triggered a dramatic Pakistan collapse.

Rizwan continued to anchor the innings, bringing up his 14th Test half-century, while Salman Ali Agha also reached his 12th first-class fifty in red-ball cricket as Pakistan moved past the 250-run mark.

However, the 134-run partnership was eventually broken when Taijul struck again, removing Salman for a well-compiled 71 off 102 balls, an innings featuring six fours and a six.

Pakistan then slipped further into trouble, losing their seventh wicket when Hasan Ali was dismissed for a duck, with Taijul claiming his fourth wicket of the innings. Visitors left reeling at 304-7 in 83.2 overs.

At stumps, Pakistan were 316-7 in 86 overs, with Rizwan unbeaten on 75 and Sajid Khan on eight, still requiring 121 runs for victory.