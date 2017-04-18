Print Story
Police arrest 30 suspects in overnight Karachi raids

KARACHI: Police rounded up at least 30 suspects in different raids in Karachi late Monday, they said.

The law enforcers conducted a search operation in Pirabad's Kunwari Colony area late this night and apprehended 23 suspects.

In another raid in Keemari's Jackson area, police arrested three suspects, officials said.

Four others were taken into custody from Frere area. The arrested suspects were said to be involved in different crimes.

They were moved to different police stations for further interrogation.

