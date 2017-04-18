31 years on, Miandad’s last-ball six remains a cherished memory

Exactly 31 years ago today, an unforgettable moment was created in the history of cricket – a moment that united the entire nation as every Pakistani, young and old, fan or no fan, came together to celebrate Javed Miandad’s unforgettable six off last ball against India at Sharjah.

On 18th April 1986, Miandad was on strike as Pakistan were left needing four runs off the last ball against archrivals India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup.

India’s Chetan Sharma looked in control as he pounced down the pitch to deliver the ultimate ball of the game. From the non-striker’s end, Tauseef Ahmed, the number 11 of the Pakistan team who had cleverly rotated the strike off the penultimate delivery, looked at Miandad in anticipation.

But he was not the only one; thousands of roaring spectators and millions of fans back home all had eyes as well as hopes glued on Miandad as the ball came closer.

The ball connected with Miandad’s bat and the legendary batsman smashed it for a six, as the crowd erupted. That wonder six has since been scripted as the most famous shot in the history of Pakistan cricket, and continued to haunt Chetan Sharma and the Indian team for the years that followed.



Javed Miandad and teammates celebrate after winning the final against India/ESPNcricinfo

25 years later, Sharma admitted, “Yes, it haunts me even now and will haunt me for the rest of my life”.

The Wounded Tiger – a book written on Pakistani cricket by Peter Oborne – declared it the most famous shot in cricket history.

Miandad, in his autobiography Cutting Edge: My Autobiography, recounted that six as he wrote,"I knew that he would try to bowl a yorker, so I decided to stand just ahead of the crease.....poor Chetan Sharma."

