Chris Gayle becomes first player to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

Karachi: Flamboyant West Indian batsman Chris Gayle on Tuesday became the first player in history to complete 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket, the shortest format of the game.

Chris Gayle smashed 7 sixes and stroked five boundaries to score 77 off 38 deliveries in the 20th game of Indian Premier League 2017.

He reached the milestone with the third run of his innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujrat Lions.

Gayle is the first player to do so, subsequently, he also became the first ever player to score 10,000 runs in each of the three formats (First Class, List A and Twenty20) of the professional cricket.

He has also scored 13226 runs in First Class cricket and 11694 runs in List A cricket.

The West Indian batsman also holds the record of most sixes (743) and most fours (769) in Twenty20 cricket. He has scored 7534 runs from boundaries in T20s, which is ten runs more than Brendon McCullum, who is at second place in list of all-time leading T20 scorers, has scored.

Gayle is also among top players signed by Pakistan Super League, he represented Karachi Kings in the second edition of PSL after being released by Lahore Qalandars following an unimpressive inaugural season with the team.

Stats mentioned in the article in reference to Gayle's boundaries comparing with Brendon McCullum's total runs were counted before Gujrat's innings.

