'Target killer' among over 40 suspects held in Karachi

KARACHI: Police arrested a "target killer" among more than 40 suspects in different raids in Karachi late Tuesday, officials said.

Police conducted searches in Bilal Colony, Rashidabad, Pahar Ganj and DeSilva Town areas, officials said. The law enforcers arrested 39 suspects, who were shifted to different police stations for further interrogation.

Officials also seized arms and a stolen motorbike from arrested suspects.

Meanwhile, raids were conducted in New Karachi, Azizabad and Joharabad areas, where from four more suspects were held.

The suspected target killer, Umar Farooq alias Charya, was apprehended from Joharabad following a tip-off, SP Gulberg Bashir Brohi said.

The suspect, affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, had killed five people in Baloch Goth in 1995, he said.

A robber was also apprehended from North Karachi Sector 11-A, who along with accomplices was trying to rob owner of an oil depot.

However, upon resistance by the owner, the suspects attempted to flee the scene while firing gunshots.

One of the robbers was said to be injured in firing by accomplices, who, the police said, they nabbed upon reaching a hospital for treatment.

