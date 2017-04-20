PM Nawaz Sharif celebrates Panama ruling with family, govt officials

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif celebrated the verdict in the Panama Leaks case with family, government officials and leadership from the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N).

In its verdict, the apex court ordered the formation of a JIT to further probe the money trail in the case but did not disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.



PM Nawaz Sharif embraces his brother Shehbaz Sharif following the SC verdict



PM pictured with PML-N leaders



PM Nawaz pictured with brother Shehbaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz



PM Nawaz pictured with Shehbaz Sharif and Hanif Abbasi

