400 Baloch fugitives lay down arms in Quetta

QUETTA: Over 400 Baloch fugitives laid down their arms in a ceremony held in Quetta to celebrate their inclusion in the national mainstream.

The ceremony was held in Balochistan Assembly premises and was attended by Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Amir Riaz, provincial ministers and other government officials.

The fugitives belong to various districts of Balochistan.

Addressing the ceremony, CM Zehri said that all possible support will be provided to those laying down arms. “This is our national and moral obligation,” he said.

“Worn-out clothes on fugitives are a slap on the faces of extremists,” he said, holding those “residing in Europe and Switzerland” responsible for the loss of many lives.

“Our entire generation has been destroyed which is an irreparable damage,” he said.

He also said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will rid the province of poverty and underdevelopment.

Lt Gen Amir Riaz congratulated those laying down their arms for returning from a “so-called movement”.

He said that political and military leadership will provide every possible support to them to bring them into the national fold.

