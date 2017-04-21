Afridi thanks Kohli for 'wonderful' farewell gift

KARACHI: The political situation between Pakistan and India may not be so ideal currently, but cricketers from the South Asian rival countries are not hesitating from showing respect for each other.

Both Pakistan and India have not played a full series since 2007 due to ongoing political tensions between the two countries, however, ICC and ACC tournaments have provided fans with some India versus Pakistan action from the cricket field.

During one such event, India’s Virat Kohli gifted his blue jersey, signed by all members of Indian squad to Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Afridi, saying “Shahid bhai, always a pleasure playing against you.”

The image of shirt was already viral on social media, former captain tweeted the picture of shirt on Friday, thanking Virat Kohli for the wonderful gift.