Mighty Younis joins 10k runs club

KARACHI: Pakistan’s fabulous batsman Younis Khan has added another feather to his cap, he has become the first ever Pakistani cricketer to score 10,000 runs in test cricket.

Younis Khan reached this landmark with 23rd run of his innings in on going Test against West Indies, which is also the last series of his career, making him the signing off from international career more memorable.

39-year-old, Khan became Pakistan’s leading scorer in October 2015 during Abu Dhabi Test against England by surpassing Miandad’s 8832 runs record. In the Dubai test of same series, Younis became Pakistan’s first Cricketer to score nine thousand runs in Test Cricket.

He has now become first Pakistani and only the 13th ever Cricketer to score ten thousand runs in the longest and prestigious format of the game.

Starting his career with a century on his debut against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, the Khan of Batting also holds the record of most centuries for country in Test Cricket, with 34 scores in triple figures in 115 games.

Of 34 scores in triple figures, six were converted into double centuries by Younis Khan, jointly country’s most with Javed Miandad. However, his 13 scores of 150 or more are most by anyone from Pakistan.

Younis Khan is one of only three triple centurions of Pakistan cricket, he was third on the list after Hanif Mohammad and Inzamamul Haq and was later joined by his teammate Azhar Ali.

The master batsman is considered as Pakistan’s backbone in batting. No wonder he has contributions in the most century partnership for Pakistan. Younis Khan contributed in 67 Test partnerships for the country, which is 17 more than Miandad. In worldwide list, he is placed at the 8th position with India’s Rahul Dravid contributing in 88 century partnerships.

List of Younis’ records seem unending, but summing it up, it is worth mentioning that he is the only batsman in the world to score a century in 11 different countries, including the UAE.

With 1072 strokes to four runs, Younis is Pakistan’s second in the list of most fours in Test Cricket, Inzamam ul Haq is just 33 boundaries ahead of Younis.

His career batting average of 53.02 is also the best by any Pakistani batsman and third best by any batsman from Asia.

Meanwhile, lets have a look at Younis Khan’s journey to 10,000 runs with a look at his every 1000 runs step.

The master batsman reached 1000 career runs on 31st January during the second innings of Sharjah Test against West Indies.

He took another 15 Tests to add one more thousand runs to his career totals as he reached 2000 Test runs during Sydney Test against Australia in January 2005.

And in span of 12 months, he added 1000 runs more to his career milestones to complete 3,000 runs. He was run out for 199 in Lahore Test against India quickly after reaching three thousand runs mark in January 2006.

In same year, that is 2006, Younis completed 4,000 runs of his career. He reached 4000 runs milestone during Multan Test against West Indies in November 2006, in 8th inning of his career, making him Pakistan’s second fastest to reach four thousand runs after Miandad.

Younis couldn’t play any Test in year 2008, but he returned to competitive Cricket in 2009 with a remarkable performance in Karachi Test against Sri Lanka when he became Pakistan’s only third triple centurion. He scored 313 runs at the National Stadium Karachi which also brought 5000 runs of his career.

Younis was also Pakistan’s quickest to reach 5000 runs, in terms of innings batted, by reaching the milestone while playing 106th inning of his career.

The master batsman completed 6000 runs with an unbeaten double century against Bangladesh in December 2011.

His took 7,000th run of his Test career during the first innings of second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2013.

Younis completed 8000 runs in the 93rd Test of his career, with a double century against Australia in Abu Dhabi Test in October 2014 and in October 2015, while playing his 103rd Test of the career, Younis Khan completed 9,000 runs of his career, he reached the milestone during 184th batting innings of the career making him 7th fastest to reach nine thousand runs.

Now, playing 116th match of his career, Younis has reached 10,000 runs.

0



0





