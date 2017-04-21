Govt decides to accept Panama verdict despite 'reservations'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif presided over a consultative meeting on Friday, a day after Supreme Court announced the verdict on Panama Leaks.

The meeting agreed to accept the Panama case verdict issued yesterday despite some reservations.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister House, was attended by Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan, Minister for Planning, Development, and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif Khawaja Asif, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and other senior officials.

According to sources, the participants agreed to implement SC verdict in letter and spirit despite certain reservations.

Government will abide by the law and constitution and will fully cooperate with the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) ordered by the SC in its verdict, it was agreed.

The meeting agreed that all 13 questions raised by the SC will be answered.

Sources quoted the Prime Minister as saying that he respected the decision and reiterated that he is steadfast on his claim.

Federal ministers expressed their confidence in the PM’s leadership. Criticising the opposition, the participants said these parties had claimed that they would respect any decision by the SC but are now backtracking.

The meeting was also briefed in detail by legal experts on the matter and the future strategy regarding the JIT was also decided.

