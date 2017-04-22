Print Story
LEAs arrest over 30 suspects in operations in Panjgur, Quetta
File Photo

QUETTA: Over 30 suspects were arrested in operations carried out by the Frontier Corps (FC) and intelligence agencies in Panjgur town of Makran division and Quetta, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said on Saturday.

Raids were conducted on reports of presence of terrorists in the areas of Panjgur and Margat, Quetta, the statement said.

The Law Enforcement Agencies destroyed three terrorist hideouts in Margat and arrested three suspects. Three kilogrammes of explosive material, detonators, communication equipment and other destructive material were also seized, the ISPR said.

In a search operation conducted in the Gachak area of Panjgur, LEAs arrested 30 suspects belonging to a banned organisation. Two SMGs and several rounds were recovered from suspects, the statement said.

According to the ISPR, investigation from suspects is under way.

