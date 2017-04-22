School in Lyari renamed after Abdul Sattar Edhi

KARACHI: A school in Lyari Town’s Gulistan Colony has been named after Abdul Sattar Edhi to pay homage to Pakistan’s most famous philanthropist.

DMC Girls and Boys Secondary School will now be called Abdul Sattar Edhi School.

In a ceremony, the school’s student also paid a tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi and showcased different aspects of his life.

Edhi’s son, Faisal Edhi and his wife were the chief guests during the occasion.

On the occasion, Faisal Edhi also announced that a science laboratory will be soon opened at the school to improve the level of education facilities available to the students.

