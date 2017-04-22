Zardari destroyed PPP with his ‘expertise’, says Imran Khan

DADU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan while taking a jibe at Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari remarked that the PPP leader, who called Imran politically inexperienced, has destroyed his own party with his ‘expertise’.

PPP is the smallest political party in all the four provinces, Imran said while speaking to a rally in Dadu on Saturday. “

Zardari has no empathy for the people of Sindh, he said, adding that the farmers in Sindh fear Zardari.

The PTI leader then spoke about the Panama case verdict. “We are thankful to God for Supreme Court’s verdict.” He remarked that the Supreme Court’s ruling has brought Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s real face to the forefront.

“Nawaz lost his moral status after the verdict of the Panama case,” he reiterated, adding “it is Nawaz Sharif’s bad luck that his name came up in the Panama case.”

He remarked that he has tried his best to ensure that Nawaz Sharif replied to his questions in the National Assembly. “Khawaja Asif used to say that people will forget the Panama case.”

He accused Nawaz Sharif of rigging elections in Punjab and Zardari of rigging them in Sindh.

On corruption in the country he said, “the rulers looted the nation’s money making a poor country poorer.”

He added, “Corruption has destroyed the nation. The country’s hospitals and education institutes have been destroyed because of corruption.”

A day will come when police in Sindh will be of the same level as police in KP, he remarked. “If Sindh’s police department is improved then cruelty will seized to exist.” The worst condition is of the people in Sindh, he added.

On the occasion, Liaquat Jatoi also announced that he has officially joined PTI. “I welcome Liaquat Jatoi to PTI,” said Imran while welcoming the leader.

