Print Story
X

One injured, fugitive among 16 held in Karachi

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
One injured, fugitive among 16 held in Karachi

Related Stories

KARACHI: A man was injured in a shooting, while a fugitive among 16 suspects was held in different raids in Karachi late Saturday, police said.

The firing incident took place in Soldier Bazar area over a domestic dispute, police said. It left a man injured, who was shifted to hospital.

Police conducted a search operation in Baldia Town's Saeedabad area and apprehended 15 suspects, said SP Baldia Asif Razzaq.

A fugitive, Gul Nawaz, who had escaped from an anti-terrorism court (ATC) was also among the arrested suspects, he added.

Meanwhile, Frere police nabbed suspect and recovered four stolen motorbikes from him, officials said.

The suspect, Yasin Ali, was identified with the help of close circuit TV (CCTV) camera footage.

One injured, fugitive among 16 held in Karachi was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 23, 2017 and was last updated on April 23, 2017. This news story is related to One Injured, Fugitive, Suspects, Held, Karachi, Police, Sp Baldia Asif Razzaq, Karachi, Sindh, Police. Permanent link to the news story "One injured, fugitive among 16 held in Karachi" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139106-One-injured-fugitive-among-16-held-in-Karachi.

GEO TV NETWORK