Hanif calls Imran 'king of corruption', asks how he built 350-kanal house

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Sunday lashed out at political rivals, asking if Imran Khan is not a king of corruption then how did he build a 350 Kanal house.

Hanif Abbasi was addressing a press conference in Lahore.

He advised the PTI chief to leave the mantra of the PM’s resignation and instead focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Imran’s party has the ruling government.

He demanded that in the next general elections dope test for politicians should be mandatory.

While responding to a statement by PPP leader Maula Bukhsh Chandio over model Ayyan Ali who was caught at Islamabad’s airport carrying $506,000 in her luggage, Abbasi said that his party has nothing to do with Ayyan Ali.

“He is related to Ayyan who asked Latif Khosa to advocate on her behalf,” he said.

Sindh's ruling party Pakistan People’s Party is carrying out protest across the province against the loadshedding of electricity and scarcity of water.

At a protest in Hyderabad, Chandio had criticised the federal government and the ruling party PML-N following the Supreme Court verdict on Panama leaks case.

"Two judges voted for the PM's disqualification and three declared him a liar but he will serve as PM because a few PML-N ministers are looking out for him," Chandio said.

