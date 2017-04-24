Imran Khan, Zardari are hungry for power: Saad Rafique

Lahore: Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the political opponents of his party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, such as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party’s Asif Ali Zardari are hungry for power.

Federal minister lashed out at his political opponents while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday. He said that the opponents seek to give PML-N government a bad name before the elections in 2018.

Speaking about Zardari, he remarked “Zardari is drowning in the sea of corruption. We know how truly powerful Zardari and why he is feeling bad.” PPP is not Benazir Bhutto’s party rather it belongs to Zardari. He also asked the political leader to stop threatening PML-N all the time.

On Imran Khan, he said, “Khan Sahab, now it’s your turn to be questioned.” He also said Imran Khan has not apologised to the nation because of the Mashal Khan incident.

Mentioning Aitzaz Ahsan, Rafique said that “Ahsan has moved so far ahead that he has reached national security institutions. “Opposition can criticise us but they should stop targeting the institutions,” he stressed.

0



0





