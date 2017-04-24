Exchange of fire between Rangers, suspects in Karachi's Urdu Bazaar

KARACHI: Three Rangers personnel were injured in an exchange of fire with suspects in a residential building in Karachi’s Urdu Bazaar on Monday.

Rangers had reached the area for an operation when the suspects started firing upon the personnel to which they retaliated. The suspects also threw two grenades at the Rangers in which three personnel were injured.

After attacking the Rangers, the suspects locked themselves in the flat and were firing from there, according to the Rangers.

The operation was launched against the members of banned outfits, who were believed to be present in the building. According to Rangers, an arrested suspected had said that his accomplices were present in this building.

However, the Rangers had not anticipated that the suspects would retaliate in this way.

Initially, the Rangers did not respond immediately because very few personnel had come for the raid. Moreover, they wanted to ensure the safety of other people living in the building. More personnel have been deployed to the site.

Rangers have surrounded the building and sealed the streets nearby. Efforts are currently under way to vacate the building and the operation is still going on.

Sindh Rangers were given an extension in their special policing powers on April 22. The powers enable the paramilitary force to conduct raids against target killers, extortionists, extremists and kidnappers.

The special policing powers granted to Pakistan Rangers Sindh in Karachi, for a period of three months, expired on Friday, April 14.

