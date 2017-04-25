Four terrorists, child killed in hours-long shootout with Rangers in Karachi

KARACHI: Four terrorists, including a woman, were killed and four paramilitary personnel injured in an hours-long gunfight between Rangers and militants holed up inside a residential building in the Karachi's Urdu Bazar vicinity late Monday.

Three of the terrorists, who Rangers said were heavily-armed, blew themselves up while the fourth was shot dead while trying to escape in the gun-battle which lasted for over seven hours in a busy, congested area of the city.

A five-year-old girl who was with the terrorists was also killed in the operation, Rangers said.

The operation was launched Monday evening against members of banned outfits, who were believed to be present in the building located in the Urdu Bazar area. According to Rangers, a militant, believed to belong to the Lashkar-e-Jhanvi banned outfit, who was earlier arrested from Ittehad Town had given information related to Bazar where his accomplices were present.

The miscreants attacked paramilitary personnel with hand grenades and opened fire on them as soon as they arrived at the location.

The exchange of fire continued for nearly seven hours, during which the terrorists carried out at least three explosions and lobbed several hand grenades on the paramilitary soldiers.

Three of the terrorists blew themselves up while one was killed by the Rangers while he was trying to escape. The dead included a woman and a five-year-old child, who the Rangers spokesperson said were present inside the house with terrorists.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Muhammad Zahid, Naeem Achakzai and Hameed, between the ages of 30 and 45. Naeem belonged to Peshawar and was driving a taxi in the city. Hameed was living in the apartment with his wife and daughter, both of whom were also killed during the operation.

Four Rangers personnel were also wounded in the episode.

The building, where the miscreants had taken refuge, and nearby properties were evacuated as the exchange of fire began between the two sides.

Read: Sindh Cabinet extends Rangers' special powers

Officials also recovered a huge cache of explosives, weapons and hand grenades from the flat, where the terrorists had been staying, sources added.

The residential building lies besieged, while nearby streets have also been sealed off as the paramilitary personnel and police have been searching the vicinity for any other miscreants left.

The deceased terrorists could not be immediately identified. They, however, were said to be affiliated with outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

Sources informed Geo News the miscreants had been planning a major terror attack in the city.

The operation went on for around seven hours, after which Rangers cleared the apartment and handed it over to the police.

When asked, residents of the area told Geo News the terrorists were living in the building for the past two to three months. It was learnt that the apartment belonged to a tea man who had given the place to his relatives.

