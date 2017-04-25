Fires erupt at two different godowns in Karachi

KARACHI: Fires erupted in two different warehouses in Karachi late Monday, according to firefighting officials.

A blaze erupted inside a tyre warehouse in Mauripur area. Fire tenders faced shortage of water, due to which water bowsers were called in, said Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Ahmed.

Ahemd said the blaze in Mauripur is of third degree.

Meanwhile, another blaze was reported in a tent godown in Malir's Memon Goth area. Three fire tenders are busing in extinguishing the fire.

The chief fire officer said that blazes erupted at the same time and efforts are underway to soon extinguish them.

No loss of life has yet been reported in the wake of the two fires.

