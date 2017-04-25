Print Story
Pakistan's resources are controlled by one family: Zardari

Pakistan

MALAKAND: Former president and People Party Pakistan co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that the country's leadership is deeply involved in all businesses from poultry to electricity.

While addressing party workers in Malakand, Zardari said that all of Pakistan's resources are controlled by one family.

"One politician calls himself Pakhtun but he is a fake Pakhtun," the PPP co-chair said. "The PPP raised its flag first in Swat."

He added that Swat's people have made a lot of sacrifices for the area's peace. "It was Bibi shaheed's dream to restore peace in Swat," he said.

The former president said that the PPP will form its government in all four provinces including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

 

