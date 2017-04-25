Tortured teenage maid recovered from Lahore’s Muslim Town

LAHORE: Another grueling case of brutality against domestic help came to the forefront as a 14-year-old maid, with visible torture marks on her body, was recovered from Lahore’s Muslim Town area on Tuesday.

The teenager, identified as Palwasha, had run away from the house where she was employed and eventually rescued by Child Protection Bureau. The victim has bruises and torture marks on her nose, hands and fingers.

The maid, is a resident of Sardarpura village and her dad works as a labourer. A woman had gotten her employed at the house of a man, identified as Imran, about two years ago.

The maid alleged that Imran and his wife would beat her up on routine basis.

Currently, the bureau is getting the maid’s medical checkup done and have filed a case against the employers.

Read more: Whereabouts of allegedly tortured child maid remain unknown

On March 18, a 12-year-old maid was recovered from a house in Islamabad with torture marks on her body. The teenager alleged that her employers used to beat her regularly over petty issues and have even threatened to kill her.

Last year, a 10-year-old child maid Tayyaba was recovered from a house in Islamabad. Her employers a judge and his wife were accused of torturing the child maid.

