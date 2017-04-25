Why is Ronaldo upset with Zidane?

There seems to be some tension in the air between Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

According to reports in the Spanish media, Zidane praised Lionel Messi following the El Clasico in which the Barcelona star scored a last minute goal to help secure the win for his side.

“Messi makes the difference in his team. Today he scored twice, but it's not just Messi, we played against a great rival,” Zidane said after the match.

Zidane’s comments did not sit well with his star player Ronaldo, who is reportedly very upset and not happy with his manager’s decision to praise his main rival.

Ronaldo and Messi are die-hard rivals and are the best two players in the world. Since 2008, the prestigious Ballon d’Or has been up for grabs between the two.

0



0





