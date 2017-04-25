Gabriel fined 50pc match fee for ‘deliberate physical contact’

KINGSTON: West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the fourth day’s play in the Jamaica Test against Pakistan on Monday.

Gabriel was found to have violated Article 2.2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other Person (including a spectator) in the course of play during an International Match”.

In addition to the fine, three demerit points have been added to Gabriel’s disciplinary records.

The incident happened at the end of the 103rd over of Pakistan’s innings when Gabriel, while collecting his cap from umpire Richard Illingworth, made deliberate physical contact with non-striker Sarfraz Ahmed who was standing in his crease.

Gabriel admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.

