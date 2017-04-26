Police arrests six suspects in various operations in Karachi

KARACHI: Police arrested three suspects in various search operations in Karachi late Tuesday night.

Identification documents of 101 people were checked in an operation in the Site B area. However, none of those checked for identification was detained.

Police arrested two suspects – Muneer (Munna) and Allahrakha – allegedly involved in street crime in Shah Faisal area. A bike alongside arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

On the other hand, police arrested land grabber Javed in a targeted operation in North Karachi. Security authorities allege the suspect had constructed a marriage hall on government property.

In Defence’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad, a person called Samar committed suicide by shooting themselves.

