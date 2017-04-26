Farmers in Rajanpur fight for chairs to get wheat seeds

RAJANPUR: The government food centre in Rajapur becomes a battleground as soon as the gates open for the farmers to collect wheat seed bags.

The policy set up by the Punjab government started on April 20, under which farmers who come first, get the seed bags first.

"It is the provincial government's policy of 2017-18 under which the distribution is done this way," Rajanpur Assistant Commissioner Shahid Mehboob told Geo News. "The person who reaches the centre first, will be called out before those coming afterwards."

There are around 50 chairs. Those who get on the seats first, get the seed bags, while those walking in late have to return empty handed.

Wheat seeds are collected in bags at the food centre.

Although farmers are made to gather outside the food centre at night in order to procure the seed bags as soon as the gates open, not many approve of the method.

"This is not an organised way as it is very insulting that we have to push each other to get inside," a farmer told Geo News.

Many farmers have also got injured in the process. Since they have to fight each other to get inside at the earliest, the farmers get into brawls. Subsequently, they get arrested. In six days, cases have been registered against around 40 farmers.

The policy was decried by opposition leader Khursheed Shah who said the Punjab government claims they give clean wheat to the farmers. "But this government cannot see the farmers flourish," Shah added. "Their stomachs start to gurgle when they see a farmer happy."

