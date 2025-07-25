 
Rawalpindi court orders exhumation of woman buried after suspected murder

Eight arrested so far including family members of the deceased woman

By
Shabbir Dar
July 25, 2025

RAWALPINDI: The police on Saturday confirmed the suspected murder of a married woman in Rawalpindi’s Pir Wadhai area, with a court ordering exhumation of the body for post-mortem.

According to the police, area magistrate Qamar Abbas has ordered that the woman’s grave be exhumed on Saturday (tomorrow) for autopsy purposes, as initial evidence suggests she was murdered.

The police said over eight suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the case. Among those taken into custody are members of the woman’s family.

The area magistrate has also issued notices to the woman’s legal heirs, summoning them on July 26.

According to investigators, the woman’s husband had registered a missing person complaint on July 21, claiming she had left her family home. 

