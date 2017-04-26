Sethi says PCB has strong case against BCCI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has said that Pakistan’s case against the Indian cricket authorities for dishonouring agreement of playing bilateral series with Pakistan is strong, adding that the board is fully prepared to move ahead with suing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Speaking in Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Sethi said that the dissolution of “Big Three” model will result in financial redistribution from India among smaller countries like Ireland, Afghanistan, which he said are the “big winners”.

The rest of the money would go to other countries, he said.

Questioned whether it is possible that India will pull out of the ICC Champions Trophy to pressurise the International Cricket Council, Sethi said the country can go ahead if it wants to and that it wouldn’t result in cancellation of the tournament.

“This is unlikely though. Indians would not be happy if their country pulls out of the champion’s trophy. Moreover, India will not do something which would isolate it,” said Sethi.

Earlier today PCB announced that Pakistan has completed its preparations for legal work ahead of suing BCCI.

Sethi told Geo.tv that PCB has informed the BCCI of their plans to sue the Indian cricket board.

“PCB has told BCCI it is suing for compensation against BCCI's refusal to play bilateral series as per the agreement signed in 2014,” Sethi said after the ICC meeting in Dubai, which also outvoted the Big Three and India’s dominance in ICC.

A 2014 agreement between Pakistan and India states that the Indian team was scheduled to play six series against Pakistan, out of which four of them were going to be Pakistan’s home series.

However, India backtracked on its commitment, citing its government refusal to allow for not playing the cricket series.

The Board of Governors of PCB had approved legal action against BCCI in a meeting last month.

A source in PCB confirmed that PCB’s legal notice is ready and will be served next week.

“PCB is sending legal notice to BCCI next week for breach of agreement to play bilateral series and will demand financial compensation,” the source told Geo.tv

Both Pakistan and India haven’t played full series since 2007, although Pakistan toured India in late 2012 for a short series of three ODIs and two T20Is.

—Edited by Sindhu Abbasi

