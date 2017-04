STUTTGART: Maria Sharapova marked her return from a 15-month doping ban on Wednesday with a rusty 7-5, 6-3 first-round win over Roberta Vinci at Stuttgart´s WTA tournament.

Sharapova, the former world number one, brushed off a nervous start to claim a convincing win on her controversial comeback having tested positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

0



0