Imran must reveal name of person who offered him Rs10bn: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: If Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson does not reveal the name of the person who offered him Rs10 billion then he will have to leave politics, said opposition leader Khursheed Shah on Thursday.

"Imran should mention the name," Shah said while talking to the media. The issue of Imran being offered money should also be investigated, he added.

"He will also have to prove the accusation," he maintained. "His claim is a public property as it was said before the media."

The opposition leader was referring to Imran's claim of being offered Rs10 billion from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to keep silence on the Panama Papers case.

The PTI chief had made the accusations while speaking during a gathering at Shaukat Khanum Hospital Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

"Just imagine how much money he offered me to be silent – Rs10 billion...," he had said. "If he can offer me this much money, just imagine how much he would offer to others. That is why if we don't maintain public pressure this issue then after two months it will be dragged to next year."

State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb while reacting to Imran's statement demanded he reveals the name of the person who made the offer.

“If you have even slight morality then you should name the one who made this offer to you”, she had said, while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

She had added Imran should provide evidence as only allegations are not sufficient.



Imran was pressurised by leaders of various political parties to reveal the name, but he has not done so yet.

Speaking in an interview, Imran had said the person who made an offer is close to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif but in case if he reveals his name, the person will get into trouble.

