Federal Minister Riaz Pirzada sends resignation to PM

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Pirzada has tendered his resignation and sent it to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In his resignation letter, Pirzada says that during the current tenure repeated requests for a meeting with the prime minister were denied. According to Pirzada this adversely affected the working of his ministry since the envisioned progressive initiatives could not be implemented.

Pirzada wrote that there was continued interference in his ministry and affiliated departments by the PM's principal secretary. "This suggests a lack of confidence in my abilities or a loss of faith and trust."

The minister adds that the interference has not only distressed him but also clipped his powers. "Clip the wings of the bird and ask it to fly," Pirzada writes.

The minister had also expressed his reservations over the removal of DG Sports, and according to sources alleged the principal secretary and secretary establishment of corruption.

