Irshad Qureshi

Pakistan
Student run over by bus she fell from in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A young woman was killed after she fell from a speeding bus near Rehman Abad Metro Bus Station in Rawalpindi Friday morning.

According eyewitnesses, the bus that was en route to Islamabad hit a pole that caused the bus door to swing open. Subsequently, they added, the woman, Sameera, fell out of the bus and came under the wheels of the same vehicle.

The personnel of Sadiqabad police reached the site and shifted Sameera's body to the district headquarters hospital. As per the police, the driver fled the site, while investigation was under way to ascertain the actual cause of the accident.

Sameera was a student of Shifa College of Medicine & Nursing, Islamabad. 

A student, who witnessed the accident, told Geo News such accidents have taken place in the past but no actions have been taken over them so far.

 

