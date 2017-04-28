Print Story
Mashal Khan’s shooter remanded into police custody

Pakistan
MARDAN: The shooter of Mashal Khan was presented in an anti-terrorism court on Friday and remanded in police custody for four days along with other five other suspects.

The five other suspects include Abdul Wali Khan University students, Abbas, Suleman, Usman and university employees Shabir Ahmed and Nawab Ali.

On Thursday police said the person who shot Mashal Khan had been arrested. The person identified as Imran was a classmate of Mashal in the journalism department.

"Two confessional statements mentioned the name of the person who shot at Mashal. The person identified as Imran was a class fellow of Mashal in the journalism department," said DIG Mardan Alam Khan Shinwari.

The culprit has confessed to the crime in front of the magistrate, he added.

On April 23, an employee of the university wanted for inciting the mob which murdered Mashal was arrested.

Abdul Wali Khan University Student Mashal Khan was killed by an angry mob who had accused him of blasphemy on April 13.  

