Balochistan CM Bugti hails security forces for foiling suicide attack on August 14

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Monday that security forces, including the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), had thwarted a large-scale plan of destruction on Independence Day, crediting their efforts for saving the province from major devastation.

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, “On August 14, the suicide bombers had planned to target innocent citizens who were celebrating Independence Day,” the chief minister said while addressing a press conference.

Bugti praised law enforcement agencies and urged parents to closely monitor their children to prevent them from being misled. He stressed that Balochistan’s people must remain cautious and stay away from elements spreading propaganda.

The chief minister revealed that those involved in the Quetta Railway Station attack in November 2024 were the same individuals behind the recent plot.

He said investigations were ongoing and more propaganda tools would be exposed. Bugti underlined that while society would not be subjected to collective punishment, those targeting “our innocent children and citizens” would be dealt with firmly.

Bugti also disclosed the confession of a BUITEMS University lecturer, who admitted to using the Telegram application for terrorist activities. The lecturer confessed that he had received targets, facilitated terrorist operations, and betrayed the state.

According to Bugti, the arrested lecturer held a PhD in Pakistan Studies and had been teaching students, while his wife was also a teacher and his mother a pensioner. “Where is the deprivation here?” he asked, criticising the exploitation of narratives of marginalisation. He further alleged that such elements were also exploiting women to prepare them for suicide attacks.

Bugti warned that those opposing the state should be tried under separate laws, affirming that “terrorists will be dealt with an iron hand”. He said that the issue of missing persons was being systematically used as a propaganda tool against the state and clarified that “there is no forced disappearance from our side.”

The chief minister stressed that parliament was the supreme institution of the country and all powers were derived from it.

Bugti confirmed the arrest of a facilitator of the banned BLA from Quetta and said around 2,000 individuals who seek to break the country would not be pardoned. He added that investigations had also identified government employees among suspects.

Commenting on the kidnapping of two assistant commissioners, Bugti admitted it was concerning but assured that operations were underway, including one in Khalifat Hills the previous night, to ensure their safe recovery.

He maintained that security forces had the capacity to combat terrorism, while the provincial government would handle legal and administrative matters.

“Those who wish to talk to us will find our doors open,” Bugti said. He urged all political parties to stand against terrorism and to acknowledge the state’s sacrifices in countering it.