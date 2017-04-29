Pakistan Army rejects govt notification on Dawn Leaks

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Saturday rejected the federal government's notification on the Dawn Leaks inquiry, saying it is "incomplete and not in line with recommendations by the Inquiry Board".

The Army announced the rejection in a tweet sent out by DG ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor from his official account.

Notification on Dawn Leak is incomplete and not in line with recommendations by the Inquiry Board. Notification is rejected. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 29, 2017

The tweet came shortly after the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) government released a notification announcing that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had approved the recommendations of the Dawn Leak inquiry committee.

The notification from the PM Office announced that it was withdrawing the portfolio of Foreign Affairs from Prime Minister Sharif's Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

It added that Rao Tehsin Ali, the principal information officer at the Information Ministry, will be proceeded against under the E&D rules 1973 on the charges based on the report findings.

It added that the role of the editor of Dawn Newspaper, Zaffar Abbas, and reporter Cyril Almeida will be referred to the All Pakistan Newspaper Association (APNS) for necessary disciplinary action to be taken against them.

The notification also said that the APNS will be asked to develop a code of conduct for the media, "especially when dealing with issues relating to security of Pakistan and to ensure that stories on issues of national importance and security are published by abiding to basic journalistic and editorial norms".

0



0





