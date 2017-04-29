Previous governments gave us the ‘gift of loadshedding’: PM

SHERGARH: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday announced Rs500 million for gas projects in 100 villages while addressing a large gathering in Shergarh town of Okara district on Saturday.

Criticising his opponents, the prime minister said that previous governments worsened the electricity issue and “gave the gift of loadshedding” to the country.

“We are engaged in working [for development] not sitting in idle. They are protesting while we are serving you,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister joined farmers in Shergarh to formally inaugurate the wheat harvesting activity and symbolically harvested a bunch of wheat crop.

The prime minister was accompanied by Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah, PML-N member of National Assembly, and other high officials.

