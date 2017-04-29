Print Story
X

Previous governments gave us the ‘gift of loadshedding’: PM

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan

وزیراعظم نواز شریف کا شیر گڑھ میں عمائدین سے خطاب

Posted by Geo News Urdu on Saturday, April 29, 2017

Related Stories

SHERGARH: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday announced Rs500 million for gas projects in 100 villages while addressing a large gathering in Shergarh town of Okara district on Saturday.

Criticising his opponents, the prime minister said that previous governments worsened the electricity issue and “gave the gift of loadshedding” to the country.

“We are engaged in working [for development] not sitting in idle. They are protesting while we are serving you,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister joined farmers in Shergarh to formally inaugurate the wheat harvesting activity and symbolically harvested a bunch of wheat crop.

The prime minister was accompanied by Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah, PML-N member of National Assembly, and other high officials.

.

Previous governments gave us the ‘gift of loadshedding’: PM was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 29, 2017 and was last updated on April 29, 2017. This news story is related to . Permanent link to the news story "Previous governments gave us the ‘gift of loadshedding’: PM" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139912-PM-Nawaz-Sharif-addresses-gathering-in-Okara.

GEO TV NETWORK