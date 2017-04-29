Khursheed Shah calls for immediate resignation of Chaudhry Nisar

SUKKUR: Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah called for immediate resignation of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar over the Dawn Leaks statement on Saturday.

All that has come to the forefront regarding Dawn Leaks notification is quiet sad, said Khursheed Shah while addressing a press conference at his residence in Sukkur.

“I said before too that no unanimous decision would come regarding Dawn Leaks issue,” he remarked. The report on Dawn Leaks issue is just a pressure report, he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had approved the recommendations of the Dawn leaks Inquiry committee, withdrawing the portfolio of Foreign Affairs from his Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, according to statement issued by PM Office.

Reacting to this, military's media Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a short statement saying that Army rejects the government notification and that it is "incomplete and not in line with recommendations by the Inquiry Board".

However, Chaudhry Nisar had clarified that PM office does not have the authority to issue a notification over the matter. The notification would be issued by Interior Minister, he said, adding that fuss was created over nothing.

Criticising the PM, Khursheed Shah said that Muslims are being persecuted in India yet PM is conducting business deals with Indian traders.

Speaking about the Panama verdict, the leader remarked that as long as Prime Minister is present Joint-Investigation Team won’t be able to come to a decision.

The government has increased electricity prices by almost 40 per cent, he said, “during our government, load shedding was minimal.”

He added, motorways have been built everywhere except for Sindh, where Super Highway is being called a ‘motorway’.

