Govt trying to hide the truth: PTI's Naeem-ul-Haque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeem-ul-Haque accused the federal government of "concealing the truth", demanding that it release the detailed report by the inquiry committee that investigated the Dawn Leaks issue.

Speaking to Geo News, Haque said the nation wants to know if the committee also probed the prime minister, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and the PM's Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad.

"We would like to know what role Tariq Fatemi and others played in discrediting the military," he said, adding that the government should avoid concealing facts.

Speaking on theInter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement rejecting the government notification, the PTI leader supported the stance of the military's media wing, alleging that the government was trying to hide the truth in "a conspiracy [which] began from the PM office".

"Nawaz Sharif has become a controversial prime minister...he has become a security risk and cannot be trusted," said Haque.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said the nation was waiting for the detailed report of the inquiry committee.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the government has taken the step to "protect someone", and that no sane individual would believe these findings.

We would not have seen the reaction of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had the report been prepared with consensus, said Kaira.

He said that government needs to take stock of the situation and that it was already entangled in the Panama Papers case.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed warned against clashing with institutions as imprudent.

The government is showing reluctance in publishing the report, he added.

0



0





