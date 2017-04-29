Shehbaz to quit politics if Imran’s Rs10bn allegations proven true

SARGODHA: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said that he will quit politics if it is proven that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan was offered Rs10 billion to stay mum on Panama case.

“I will also apologise to the nation if these allegations are proven,” he remarked.

However, if the decision comes against Imran Khan, then the PTI leader will be crowned as ‘IG of Liars’.

Last week, Imran Khan had alleged that he was offered Rs10 billion to stay quiet on the Panama case. Refusing to disclose the name of the person who made the offer, Imran had said that the person was a close aide of Shehbaz Sharif.

This led to a political turmoil and heated exchange of words between Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz and PTI leaders.

The federal government also decided to sue Imran Khan over his allegations, sources had informed Geo News, adding that the decision was taken in a high-level consultative meeting, held to review the Supreme Court’s decision on Panama Leaks case.

Reacting to this, Imran Khan had remarked that the people who want to know the name of the person, who made the offer, can take him to court. He said that he’s not revealing the name of the one who tried to bribe him, only out of consideration that the person would be forced to go out of business due to vengeful activities.

One the occasion, CM Punjab also announced Rs5 billion funds for Educational Endowment Fund and said that Metro Bus Project will also be inaugurated in Sargodha.

